Mavs Win Wild Game over Tulsa

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks (12-5-1-0) snapped their three-game skid with a wild 6-4 win over the Tulsa Oilers (13-3-2-2) Saturday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in front of a sellout crowd of 5,800.

The Mavericks, who brought a 4-1 lead into the third period, had to rally after the Oilers tied the game up at four late in the frame. Ryan Tesink recorded a hat trick for Tulsa in the contest, the first hat trick by a Kansas City opponent on the year.

Kansas City started fast and never looked back, filling the net with three goals in the opening 20 minutes. Jordan Ernst scored his second as a pro to bring on the rain of teddy bears, and his strike was followed by markers from Joey Sides and Jared VanWormer. Taking a commanding lead into the locker room after 20 minutes of play.

Tulsa got one back to trim the deficit 12:54 into the second period, Ryan Tesink's fourth of the season, but Rocco Carzo appeared to any thought of a comeback as he finished off a beautiful tic-tac-toe passing display on the power play, assists going to Ernst and David Dziurzynski.

That is not how the third played out, though, as Tulsa tied the game at four late in the game, but Darian Dziurzynski delivered the game-winner on a clapper from the slot with just 2:15 remaining, and VanWormer deposited an empty netter to seal the deal.

The Mavericks will hit the road for a Tuesday tilt at Indy before returning home next weekend for a pair of games against the Allen Americans.

