Mavs Win Wild Game over Tulsa
December 1, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks (12-5-1-0) snapped their three-game skid with a wild 6-4 win over the Tulsa Oilers (13-3-2-2) Saturday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in front of a sellout crowd of 5,800.
The Mavericks, who brought a 4-1 lead into the third period, had to rally after the Oilers tied the game up at four late in the frame. Ryan Tesink recorded a hat trick for Tulsa in the contest, the first hat trick by a Kansas City opponent on the year.
Kansas City started fast and never looked back, filling the net with three goals in the opening 20 minutes. Jordan Ernst scored his second as a pro to bring on the rain of teddy bears, and his strike was followed by markers from Joey Sides and Jared VanWormer. Taking a commanding lead into the locker room after 20 minutes of play.
Tulsa got one back to trim the deficit 12:54 into the second period, Ryan Tesink's fourth of the season, but Rocco Carzo appeared to any thought of a comeback as he finished off a beautiful tic-tac-toe passing display on the power play, assists going to Ernst and David Dziurzynski.
That is not how the third played out, though, as Tulsa tied the game at four late in the game, but Darian Dziurzynski delivered the game-winner on a clapper from the slot with just 2:15 remaining, and VanWormer deposited an empty netter to seal the deal.
The Mavericks will hit the road for a Tuesday tilt at Indy before returning home next weekend for a pair of games against the Allen Americans.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 1, 2018
- Thunder Explodes for Five in Third Period in Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Blank ECHL's Best - Rapid City Rush
- Solar Bears Edge Admirals 6-5 in OT - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mavs Win Wild Game over Tulsa - Kansas City Mavericks
- Late Goal Spoils Oilers Third Period Comeback - Tulsa Oilers
- Fuel Come up Short in Toledo - Indy Fuel
- 'Blades Surge in Second to Beat South Carolina, 4-2 - Florida Everblades
- Swamp Rabbits Sweep Weekend in Shutout Effort - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cyclones Snap Skid in Decisive Win over Komets - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Admirals Rally to Earn a Point in 6-5 Overtime Loss at Orlando - Norfolk Admirals
- Kalamazoo Edges Wheeling, 2-0 - Wheeling Nailers
- Florida Uses 3 Goals in Second to Claim Series Finale - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Can't Solve Booth in 3-1 Loss to Reading - Adirondack Thunder
- Glads Blanked by Swamp Rabbits 2-0 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Booth Stone Walls Thunder in Reading Debut, 3-1 - Reading Royals
- Hildebrand, K-Wings Blank Nailers 2-0 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Kile, McNicholas, Adams-Moisan Lead Charge in Road Win over Monarchs - Maine Mariners
- Monarchs Thrown Overboard by Mariners, 5-2 - Manchester Monarchs
- Growlers Oust Beast 7-4 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Admirals Add Defenseman Brandon Rumble - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Transactions - December 1 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Admirals - Orlando Solar Bears
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Ft. Wayne - Cincinnati Cyclones
- G Callum Booth Reassigned to Reading - Reading Royals
- Eagles Recall Defensemen Davis, Anderson from Grizzlies - Utah Grizzlies
- Preview: Everblades Battle Stingrays in Weekend Finale - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Looks to Snap Road Skid Tonight in Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Domenic Alberga Heads Back to AHL Tucson - Norfolk Admirals
- Maclise Recalled by Manitoba - Jacksonville IceMen
- Nailers vs. Wings Game Day Snap Shot, December 1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Americans Notch 4-1 Win over Wichita - Allen Americans
- Hutton Is the MeiGray Group/ECHL Alumnus of the Month - ECHL
- Oilers Blank Mavs to Extend Winning Streak to Six - Tulsa Oilers
- Game Day: Weekend Concludes in Wheeling, Anselmini Returns to Kalamazoo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Day Report: Mavericks Look to Rebound on Marvel Super Hero Night - Kansas City Mavericks
- Royals Game Day: Royals in Empire State for Another Battle at Adirondack - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Win 4-3 in Shootout - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Earn Crucial Point in Shootout Loss - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Pressure Late to Force 4-1 Win over IceMen - Idaho Steelheads
- Jacksonville Overpowered by Idaho's Third Period Surge - Jacksonville IceMen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.