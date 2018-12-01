Solar Bears Edge Admirals 6-5 in OT

ORLANDO, Fla. - Alex Schoenborn scored twice and Brady Shaw found the back of the net in overtime to lift the Orlando Solar Bears (10-7-2-0) to a 6-5 win over the Norfolk Admirals (11-7-1-1) on Saturday night at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center.

Brent Pedersen opened the scoring with his sixth of the season at 5:03 of the first period on an end-to-end rush that the rookie completed by cutting across the crease and beating Ty Reichenbach.

Schoenborn recorded his first of the season at 9:20 after Mathieu Foget wrapped the puck around the net to the left post. As Reichenbach sprawled out along the ice, Schoenborn jammed the puck and Reichenbach's pad over the goal line to give Orlando a 2-0 lead.

Jonne Tammela netted his second of the season at 11:18 after Corey Kalk sent a pass from the right corner into the slot. Tammela then snapped the puck through Reichenbach's pads to give the Solar Bears a 3-0 edge.

Patrick D'Amico got the Admirals on the board with a power-play goal at 14:35 after his centering attempt from the right side of the Orlando net deflected off a defender and past Corbin Boes.

In the second period, Kalk restored the three-goal lead for the Solar Bears with his second goal of the season. The rookie received a feed from Michael Brodzinski and made his way into the attacking zone before beating Reichenbach five-hole with a shot from the left circle at the 2:01 mark.

Norfolk then reeled off three straight goals in the frame, as Darik Angeli (6:29), Luke Nogard (8:39 [PP]) and D'Amico (10:20) scored to tie the game at 4-4.

Schoenborn gave Orlando another lead late in the frame when he sped up the right side of the ice and wristed a shot over the glove of Reichenbach at 17:16 to make it 5-4.

In the third period, Norfolk's Ben Duffy tied the score with another power-play tally at 5:56 to even the score at 5-5 and ultimately secure a point for the visitors by forcing overtime.

In the extra frame, the Admirals nearly won the game when Taylor Cammarata's shot struck the upper-right corner of the Orlando net. Shaw then retrieved the loose puck along the wall and made his way into the attacking zone and beat Reichenbach with a wrist shot at 1:21 of overtime for his team-leading 11th goal of the season.

Boes picked up the win with 31 saves on 36 shots against; Reichenbach took the overtime loss with 25 stops on 31 shots against.

NOTABLES

Orlando's three goals in the first period reflected a new season-high for goals scored in the opening frame. The previous season-high of two goals scored in the first period had been reached on six separate occasions this season.

The Solar Bears are now 8-0-0-0 when leading after two periods.

Orlando currently leads the ECHL with four overtime wins.

Schoenborn led the Solar Bears with six shots on goal.

THREE STARS

1) Brady Shaw - ORL

2) Corey Kalk - ORL

3) Alex Schoenborn - ORL

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Admirals again on Sunday, Dec. 2 at 1:30 p.m. at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center. Sunday's game is a FAIRWINDS Solar Bears Sunday - The first 100 FAIRWINDS members who show their FAIRWINDS debit or credit card and photo ID at the box office will receive a free pair of tickets to Saturday's game. Once the first 100 pairs are claimed, FAIRWINDS members can still take advantage of a buy-one-get-one offer for Sunday's game. For more information, visit fairwinds.org/solarbears. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

