Thunder Deal Adrien Bisson to Tahoe

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has dealt defenseman Adrien Bisson to the Tahoe Knight Monsters in exchange for Future Considerations.

Bisson, 26, recorded six assists in 23 games with Adirondack this season after being acquired in a trade with the Florida Everblades.

Prior to joining the Thunder, Bisson played in ten games this season with Florida and has four assists with a plus-three rating. The Cornwall, Ontario native played nine games last year with the Everblades following his collegiate career and had one assist and helped capture a Kelly Cup Championship.

To complete the "future considerations" portion of the trade, Tahoe must send a player to Adirondack by June 20.

