K-Wings Forward Ben Berard Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

March 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday the ECHL has named K-Wings forward Ben Berard the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 10-16.

To earn the league's weekly honor, Berard scored six goals and added two assists for eight points in three games last week.

The 26-year-old scored a pair of goals in a 6-2 win at Indy on Friday and in a 5-4 shootout loss to Toledo on Saturday before notching four points (2g-2a) in 5-0 victory over the Walleye on Sunday.

Under contract to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League, Berard has 35 points (19g-16a) in 37 games with the K-Wings this season while adding two goals in four games with the Canucks.

A native of Duncan, British Columbia, Berard has tallied seven points (3g-4a) in 36 career AHL games with Abbotsford and Texas.

Prior to turning pro, Berard recorded 68 points (32g-36a) in 87 career games at Cornell University.

On behalf of Ben Berard, a case of pucks will be donated to a Kalamazoo youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

