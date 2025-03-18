Bison Sign Defenseman Evan Stella
March 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today the team has signed defenseman Evan Stella to an ECHL standard player contract.
Stella, 23, appeared in 35 NCAA games this season with American International College posting seven points (one goals, seven assists) and 16 penalty minutes.
The Karlstad, Sweden native served as the captain of AIC this season. Last season, Stella was named to the NCAA (AHA) All-Academic Team.
The 5-foot-11, 181-pound defenseman totaled 150 career NCAA games posting 36 points (six goals, 30 assists) and 108 penalty minutes. He was a member of the Yellow Jackets AHA championship team in 2021-22.
The Bison return to Grossinger Motors Arena on Friday at 7 p.m. for Pucks and Paws night featuring a reuseable bag giveaway! Fans are encouraged to bring their dog to the game! The Humane Society will be featured as the non-profit of the night and Devildog Canine will be participating in the ceremonial puck drop. Single-game seats are available starting as low as $20! Group pricing with benefits and suite options are also available. Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information.
