Lions Lose 2-1 to Royals

March 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Reading, Pennsylvania - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières dropped a 2-1 decision to the (Philadelphia Flyers affiliate) Reading Royals on Saturday night.

In what has become somewhat of a recurring theme, the Lions couldn't find their mojo in the opening minutes of the first period. The Royals took a 1-0 lead at 9:12 when Mason Primeau (cousin of the Rocket's Cayden) found the back of the Lions' net. Trois-Rivières' Chris Jandric tied the game at 14:56, but just over a minute later the Royals' Brock Caufield took advantage of a Lions' defensive zone giveaway to score his sixth goal of the season and give Reading a 2-1 lead.

The second period was a scoreless affair. The Lions displayed a lack of discipline during the period, being assessed four consecutive minor penalties. Following Trois-Rivières' four straight infractions it was the Royals turn to become acquainted with the penalty box, receiving back-to-back minors that ultimately resulted in a two-man advantage for the Lions, but Trois-Rivières failed to capitalize.

It took the Lions a while to get their first shot on goal in what would turn out to be 11 shots in the third period directed at Royals' goaltender Keith Petruzzelli, but he stood tall throughout the final 20 minutes of the game. Neither team scored in the period and Reading skated off the ice with a 2-1 victory.

Next up for the Lions is a Friday night encounter with the Adirondack Thunder at Colisée Vidéotron.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.