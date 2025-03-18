Knight Monsters Acquire Adrien Bisson from Adirondack

Defender Adrien Bisson with the Adirondack Thunder

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights announced that defender Adrien Bisson has been acquired from the Adirondack Thunder in exchange for future considerations.

Bisson, 26, has skated with both the Thunder and the Florida Everblades this season, totaling 10 assists in 33 games played. He started this year with Florida before being traded in late January.

With the Everblades, he played nine regular season games in the 2023-24 season after turning pro from Mercyhurst. He also contributed to their Kelly Cup Championship by appearing in two playoff games.

In three games against Tahoe, Bisson carded two assists, three shots on goal, and five penalty minutes.

Bisson spent five years in the NCAA, three with Maine and two with Mercyhurst, scoring 10 goals and adding 23 assists in 138 games. He'll add even more depth to the Knight Monsters blueline, and some playoff experience as well.

Tahoe travels to Tulsa to begin a two-game series on Friday, March 21, with puck drop scheduled for 5:05 pm pacific. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 Tahoe Knight Monsters season are now available. For more information, visit https://knightmonstershockey.com/.

