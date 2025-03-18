Chad Nychuk Recalled from Loan to the Milwaukee Admirals
March 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that defenseman Chad Nychuk has been recalled from loan by the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League.
Nychuk has appeared in 19 games for the Gladiators, posting ten points (5G, 5A). In 20 games with the Milwaukee earlier this year, the Rossburn, Manitoba native dished out four assists, to go along with a +6 rating.
The Gladiators return to action on Wednesday, March 26th, with the puck expected to drop shortly after 10:30AM.
