Hank Crone Traded to Norfolk Admirals for Future Considerations

March 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that forward Hank Crone has been traded to the Norfolk Admirals for future considerations.

Crone, 27, collected 54 points (15G, 39A) in 48 games with Idaho this season. In parts of three ECHL seasons the Dallas, TX native has tallied 214 points (81G, 133A) in 157 career games spending his first two seasons with the Allen Americans.

He has signed a contract already next season with EHC Olten in Switzerland.

The Steelheads hosts the Allen Americans this Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from the Idaho Central Arena with puck drop at 7:10 p.m. You can watch the game on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on KBOI 670 AM.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.