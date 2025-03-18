Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 22

March 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), continue on a five-game homestand this week hosting the Allen Americans for three games before playing their next seven straight games on the road.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Mar. 19 vs. Allen | 7:10 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 21 vs. Allen | 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 22 vs. Allen | 7:10 p.m.

You can watch all three games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on KBOI 670 AM.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Mar. 14

Idaho (1) vs. Tahoe (2)

Bear Hughes gave the Knight Monsters a 1-0 lead 3:58 into the second period and then at 10:46 Wade Murphy provided the equalizer from Ty Pelton-Byce and Hank Crone. With just 39 seconds remaining in regulation Patrick Newell provided the game winner for Tahoe's 2-1 win. Ben Kraws made 37 saves in the loss with Jordan Papirny made 26 saves in the win as Idaho went 0-for-2 on the power-play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

Saturday, Mar. 15

Idaho (0) vs. Tahoe (4)

Jesper Vikman collected a 39 save shutout for the Knight Monsters in a 4-0 win as Idaho outshot Tahoe 39-30. Sloan Stanick made it 1-0 midway through the first period before Simon Pinard in the final minute of the frame increased the lead to 2-0. Luke Adam made it a 3-0 game at 6:50 of the second period before Anthony Collins with less than six minutes to play in regulation made it 4-0. Ben Kraws made 26 saves in the loss as Idaho went 0-for-2 on the power-play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Kansas City Mavericks (39-16-4-1, 83pts, 0.692%, 12 GR)

2. Tahoe Knight Monsters (36-20-4-1, 77pts, 0.631%, 11 GR)

3. Tulsa Oilers (34-19-5-3, 76pts, 0.623%, 11 GR)

4. Wichita Thunder (33-20-6-1, 73pts, 0.608%, 12 GR)

5. Idaho Steelheads (29-21-8-1, 67pts, 0.568%, 13 GR)

6. Rapid City Rush (27-24-6-3, 63pts, 0.525%, 12 GR)

7. Utah Grizzlies (20-33-6-2, 48pts, 0.393%, 11 GR)

8. Allen Americans (14-35-8-2, 0.322%, 13 GR)

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

#2 Trevor Zins has appeared in all 59 games this season and is seven games shy of 100 games as a Steelhead.

#3 Nick Canade has seven goals in his last nine games and leads Idaho with six fighting majors.

#8 Kaleb Pearson has five points (4G, 1A) in his first eight pro games.

#9 Brendan Hoffmann has 10 points (5G, 5A) in his last 14 games and is two points shy of 100 career ECHL points.

#11 Mason McCarty has seven points (1G, 6A) in his last 10 games.

#13 Francesco Arcuri has three goals in his last five games and nine points (3G, 6A) in his last nine games.

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce is tied for the league lead with 12 power-play goals and he has a point in nine of his last 11 games (5G, 9A).

#18 A.J. White played in his 600th professional game last Saturday.

#19 Patrick Moynihan has eight points (3G, 5A) in his last nine games.

#23 Demetrios Koumontzis has three points (1G, 2A) in his last three games.

#26 Jade Miller has six points (2G, 4A) in his last 11 games and is six points shy of 100 career ECHL points.

#27 Jason Horvath has an assist in six of his last seven games (8A) and 10 assists in his last 10 games.

#43 Matt Register leads all ECHL defensemen with 43 assists and is tied for third with 48 points. He has appeared in all 58 games and has an assist in five of his last seven games.

#67 Hank Crone has four points (2G, 2A) in his last six games.

#74 Connor Punnett has three points (2G, 1A) in his last five games.

TEAM NOTES

- The Steelheads have sold-out in 63 consecutive regular season games.

- Idaho is seventh in the ECHL with a 3.41 goals for average having scored four or more goals in 27 of 59 games.

- The Steelheads are third in the league on the power-play (45-for-205, 22%) having scored a power-play goal in eight of their last 12 games (15-for-43, 34.9%) since Feb. 14.

- Idaho is third in the ECHL averaging 33.76 shots for per game.

- The Steelheads have scored first in 27 of 59 games with a 19-1-6-1 record.

- Idaho has played 28 of their 59 games being by one goal with a 15-4-8-1 record having gone beyond regulation 19 times.

- The Steelheads are 14-0-2-0 when leading after the first period and 19-0-1-0 when leading after the second period.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Connor MacEachern (23)

Assists: Matt Register (43)

Points: Hank Crone (54)

Plus/Minus: Matt Register (+22)

PIMs: Connor Punnett (94)

PPGs: Ty Pelton-Byce (12)

GWGs: Ty Pelton-Byce (4)

Shots: Brendan Hoffmann (173)

Wins: Ben Kraws (17)

GAA: Ben Kraws (3.12)

SV%: Ben Kraws (.905)

