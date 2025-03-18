ECHL Transactions - March 18

March 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 18, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Cincinnati:

Colton Incze, G

Kalamazoo:

Simon Boyko, F

Kansas City:

Mitchell Allard, F

Josh Thrower, D

Tahoe:

Jake Stevens, D

Cade Alami, D

SUCCESSFUL WAIVER CLAIMS:

Fort Wayne:

Jay Keranen, D (from Kalamazoo)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

delete Adrien Bisson, D traded to Tahoe

Atlanta:

add Chad Nychuk, D recalled by Milwaukee

Bloomington:

add Evan Stella, D signed contract

delete Evan Stella, D placed on reserve

Florida:

add Hunter Sansbury, D signed contract

delete Hunter Sansbury, D placed on reserve

delete Kurtis Henry, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Riese Zmolek, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Idaho:

delete Hank Crone, F traded to Norfolk

Indy:

delete Kevin Lombardi, F recalled by Rockford

Iowa:

delete Jack O'Brien, F loaned to Iowa Wild

Kalamazoo:

add Simon Boyko, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

Kansas City:

add Owen Cole, F signed contract 3/17

add Nolan Sullivan, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Casey Carreau, F activated from reserve

delete Jack LaFontaine, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

Reading:

add Parker Gahagen, G assigned by Lehigh Valley

add Jake Smith, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Jake Smith, F placed on reserve

delete Vinnie Purpura, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Cameron Cook, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Savannah:

add Matt Choupani, F signed contract

delete Matt Choupani, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

delete Austin Keiser, G released as emergency backup goalie

Tulsa:

add Jeremie Biakabutuka, D assigned from San Diego by Anaheim

Wichita:

add Mitchell Russell, F assigned from Barracuda by San Jose Sharks

add Spencer Blackwell, F signed contract

add William Zapernick, F signed contract

delete Spencer Blackwell, F placed on reserve

