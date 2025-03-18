ECHL Transactions - March 18
March 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 18, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Cincinnati:
Colton Incze, G
Kalamazoo:
Simon Boyko, F
Kansas City:
Mitchell Allard, F
Josh Thrower, D
Tahoe:
Jake Stevens, D
Cade Alami, D
SUCCESSFUL WAIVER CLAIMS:
Fort Wayne:
Jay Keranen, D (from Kalamazoo)
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
delete Adrien Bisson, D traded to Tahoe
Atlanta:
add Chad Nychuk, D recalled by Milwaukee
Bloomington:
add Evan Stella, D signed contract
delete Evan Stella, D placed on reserve
Florida:
add Hunter Sansbury, D signed contract
delete Hunter Sansbury, D placed on reserve
delete Kurtis Henry, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Riese Zmolek, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Idaho:
delete Hank Crone, F traded to Norfolk
Indy:
delete Kevin Lombardi, F recalled by Rockford
Iowa:
delete Jack O'Brien, F loaned to Iowa Wild
Kalamazoo:
add Simon Boyko, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
Kansas City:
add Owen Cole, F signed contract 3/17
add Nolan Sullivan, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
add Casey Carreau, F activated from reserve
delete Jack LaFontaine, G placed on 3-day injured reserve
Reading:
add Parker Gahagen, G assigned by Lehigh Valley
add Jake Smith, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Jake Smith, F placed on reserve
delete Vinnie Purpura, G placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Cameron Cook, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Savannah:
add Matt Choupani, F signed contract
delete Matt Choupani, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
delete Austin Keiser, G released as emergency backup goalie
Tulsa:
add Jeremie Biakabutuka, D assigned from San Diego by Anaheim
Wichita:
add Mitchell Russell, F assigned from Barracuda by San Jose Sharks
add Spencer Blackwell, F signed contract
add William Zapernick, F signed contract
delete Spencer Blackwell, F placed on reserve
