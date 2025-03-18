Swamp Rabbits Swap Goalies with AHL Ontario

March 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today via Swamp Rabbit Moving Transactions that the team and its AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign, have swapped goaltenders. Dryden McKay returns to the Upstate, while Jacob Ingham has been called up to the Reign.

McKay returns to the team for the first time since his call-up to the Reign on February 19th. The 6'0", 185-pound net-minder played in one game during his recall, falling 5-3 to the San Diego Gulls on March 8th, making 32 saves on 36 shots to split his career AHL record at 1-1-1 in three games with Ontario and Toronto. He returns to the Swamp Rabbits with a 12-17-4-2 record through 35 games, registering a pair of shutouts, a 2.93 GAA, and a .910 SV%.

From Downers Grove, Illinois, McKay is 39-37-9-2 with four shutouts over 92 ECHL games in his three-year career. He turned professional following the 2021-22 NCAA season, where he completed one of the most successful careers in collegiate history. As the backstopper of the Minnesota State-Mankato Mavericks, McKay 113-20-4 in 140 games, with an all-time NCAA record 34 shutouts, a 1.46 GAA, and a .932 SV%. He was a two-time WCHA Goaltending Champion, three-time All-American, and a three-time finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, becoming the third goaltender in NCAA history to earn college hockey's highest individual honor while compiling an NCAA single-season record 38 wins. McKay is the son of former NHLer and 1991 Calder Cup Champion Ross McKay.

Ingham heads back to Ontario for the third time this season. The 6'5", 205-pound net-minder leaves the Swamp Rabbits with a 10-9-0-1 record, two shutouts, a 3.06 GAA, and .916 SV%. Last Friday, he played in his 100th career professional game, and celebrated the milestone with a career-high 50 saves on 51 shots in a 4-1 win against the Kansas City Mavericks.

With the Reign this season, he's 0-2-0 in a pair of games, and is 6-6-1 in 14 appearances in the AHL lifetime, all with the Reign, along with a 3.34 GAA and .891 SV%. All-time in his ECHL career, entirely spent with the Swamp Rabbits over five seasons, Ingham is 40-32-7 with six shutouts in 87 games.

From Barrie, Ontario, Ingham earned 93 wins in 177 OHL games with the Kitchener Rangers and Mississauga Steelheads, garnering both Second-Team All-Star honors and the Dan Snyder Trophy as the OHL's Humanitarian of the Year in 2020. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2018 NHL Draft (6th Rd/#175).

The Swamp Rabbits conclude their four-game home stand on Wednesday, March 19th, against the Florida Everblades. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

