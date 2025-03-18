Rabbit Report: Just 3 Chances Left to See the Rabbits in March
March 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
Greenville Swamp Rabbits in the month of March. So, which game will you choose?
We start our final three games with our fan favorite Waggin' Wednesday on 3/19.
Then on Sunday 3/23, the Rabbits go international as we celebrate International Day! Join the fun as we celebrate the different heritages throughout the Upstate community with our family-friendly Sunday 3:05pm start time!
Finally, join us as we "hop" into next Friday's Hockey & Hops Night. The game will feature an in-game tasting experience for fans that will feature seven different breweries and over 20 different options to choose from!
Looking at bringing out a group of 10 or more to either game? Contact the Swamp Rabbits Front Office today at 864-674-7825 and a learn more about group discounted ticket options!
Take advantage of the best deal in the Upstate all weekend long at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Each Pepsi Family Four Pack includes: 4 Tickets, 4 Hotdogs, 4 Chips, and 4 drinks starting at $23/ticket!
"HOP" IN ON THE FUN
"HOP" onto this great deal for one night only on Hockey & Hops Night! Take advantage of this annual Swamp Rabbits tradition as we have seven different breweries and over 20 different options available!
This great deal features: six tastings, one center ice ticket, and one Peak Drift Gift for just $35!
Breweries Featured This Year:
Peak Drift
Bold Rock
Good Times
New Belgium
New Realm
Pangaea
Savage
SECURE YOURS NOW
SECURE YOUR SEATS NOW FOR 2025-2026
Be sure to not miss a second of the action when you lock in your seats for the upcoming 2025-2026 Season!
Season ticket packages start as low as $23/seat and have savings up to 30% off single game ticket pricing!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 18, 2025
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 22 - Idaho Steelheads
- Rabbit Report: Just 3 Chances Left to See the Rabbits in March - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Lose 2-1 to Royals - Trois-Rivieres Lions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Rabbit Report: Just 3 Chances Left to See the Rabbits in March
- Mavericks Take the Rubber Match; Home Point Streak Ends at 8
- Parker Berge Heads Back to AHL Ontario
- Home Point Streak Pushed to Eight in Overtime Loss to Mavericks
- Swamp Rabbits Sign Pierce Charleson