Rabbit Report: Just 3 Chances Left to See the Rabbits in March

March 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits in the month of March. So, which game will you choose?

We start our final three games with our fan favorite Waggin' Wednesday on 3/19.

Then on Sunday 3/23, the Rabbits go international as we celebrate International Day! Join the fun as we celebrate the different heritages throughout the Upstate community with our family-friendly Sunday 3:05pm start time!

Finally, join us as we "hop" into next Friday's Hockey & Hops Night. The game will feature an in-game tasting experience for fans that will feature seven different breweries and over 20 different options to choose from!

Looking at bringing out a group of 10 or more to either game? Contact the Swamp Rabbits Front Office today at 864-674-7825 and a learn more about group discounted ticket options!

Take advantage of the best deal in the Upstate all weekend long at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Each Pepsi Family Four Pack includes: 4 Tickets, 4 Hotdogs, 4 Chips, and 4 drinks starting at $23/ticket!

"HOP" IN ON THE FUN

"HOP" onto this great deal for one night only on Hockey & Hops Night! Take advantage of this annual Swamp Rabbits tradition as we have seven different breweries and over 20 different options available!

This great deal features: six tastings, one center ice ticket, and one Peak Drift Gift for just $35!

Breweries Featured This Year:

Peak Drift

Bold Rock

Good Times

New Belgium

New Realm

Pangaea

Savage

SECURE YOURS NOW

SECURE YOUR SEATS NOW FOR 2025-2026

Be sure to not miss a second of the action when you lock in your seats for the upcoming 2025-2026 Season!

Season ticket packages start as low as $23/seat and have savings up to 30% off single game ticket pricing!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.