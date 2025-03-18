Kalamazoo's Berard Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
March 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Ben Berard of the Kalamazoo Wings is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 10-16.
Berard scored six goals and added two assists for eight points in three games last week.
The 26-year-old scored a pair of goals in a 6-2 win at Indy on Friday and in a 5-4 shootout loss to Toledo on Saturday before notching four points (2g-2a) in 5-0 victory over the Walleye on Sunday.
Under contract to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League, Berard has 35 points (19g-16a) in 37 games with the K-Wings this season while adding two goals in four games with the Canucks.
A native of Duncan, British Columbia, Berard has tallied seven points (3g-4a) in 36 career AHL games with Abbotsford and Texas.
Prior to turning pro, Berard recorded 68 points (32g-36a) in 87 career games at Cornell University.
On behalf of Ben Berard, a case of pucks will be donated to a Kalamazoo youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Images from this story
|
Ben Berard of the Kalamazoo Wings
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 18, 2025
- Kalamazoo's Berard Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- K-Wings Forward Ben Berard Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Chad Nychuk Recalled from Loan to the Milwaukee Admirals - Atlanta Gladiators
- Swamp Rabbits Swap Goalies with AHL Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 22 - Idaho Steelheads
- Rabbit Report: Just 3 Chances Left to See the Rabbits in March - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Lose 2-1 to Royals - Trois-Rivieres Lions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.