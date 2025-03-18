Thunder Adds Forwards Zapernick, Blackwell

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forwards Will Zapernick and Spencer Blackwell to standard player contracts.

Additionally, forwards Carter Jones and Carter Randklev have been released.

Zapernick, 25, recently completed a five-year collegiate career at the University of Vermont. The Edmonton, Alberta native was named captain for both his senior and graduate seasons. Zapernick, a former teammate of both Gabriel Carriere and Jeremie Bucheler in 2023-24, is coming off his best offensive season. He recorded 17 points (3g 14a) in 35 games. In 2023-24, he led the team with 37 blocked shots. Overall, he tallied 56 points (17g, 39a) in 150 career games for the Catamounts.

Prior to college, the 5-foot-9, 183-pound forward had a prolific career with the Alberta Junior Hockey League's Sherwood Park Crusaders. He piled up 184 points (75g, 109a) in 176 games during his three seasons. Zapernick was selected to represent Hockey Canada and the AJHL Selects at the 2019 Junior Club World Cup in Sochi, Russia.

Blackwell, 25, turns pro after completing a four-year career at Lakehead University. A native of Erin, Ontario, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound forward registered 24 points (10g, 14a) in 28 games this past season. Blackwell finished with 82 points (30g, 52a) in 93 career games for the Thunderwolves. In 2022-23, he was named to the USports (OUA West) First All-Star Team. During his time at Lakehead, he was teammates with current Thunder defenseman, Tyler Jette.

Before heading to school, Blackwell played two seasons in the Maritime Junior Hockey League with the Truro Bearcats and Miramichi Timberwolves. He registered 98 points (44g, 54a) in 73 career junior games.

The Thunder heads on the road for the next four games starting on Friday night in the Black Hills against Rapid City.

Our next home game is on Friday, March 28 against Kansas City. Join us for QuikTrip Buy In and Affiliate Night, presented by Sharky's Island Bites. Head over to any Wichita-area QT location to get your complimentary upper-level ticket vouchers.

Fans can redeem by scanning the QR code, bringing the vouchers into the Thunder office or to the box office the night of the game. Fans can also redeem them digitally.

Our final home game is coming soon. Join us on Sunday, April 6 as we host our arch-rival, Allen. Toyota FanFest will start at noon in front of Entrance A and B. More details will be released soon. Our End of Season Awards will be released before the opening faceoff.

April 6 is also Team Photo Day. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a team photo, courtesy of BG Products, Groundworks, Select PT and Rose Harvest Design.

