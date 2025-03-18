Admirals Acquire Former ECHL MVP Hank Crone
March 18, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have acquired forward Hank Crone from the Idaho Steelheads in exchange for future considerations.
Crone, 27, has played in 48 games with Idaho this season, totaling 59 points (15 goals and 39 assists) and a +15 rating. The Dallas, Texas native signed with the Steelheads last summer after playing his first two seasons with the Allen Americans.
In his rookie season (2022-23), Crone finished with 105 points (49 goals and 56 assists). His 105 points and 49 goals were the highest in the ECHL, earning him league MVP honors. He became the first rookie since the 2011-12 season to lead the ECHL in scoring. Additionally, Crone was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team, recognized as Rookie of the Year, and selected to the First All-Star Team.
Later that summer, Crone signed an AHL contract with the Chicago Wolves. Last season with the Allen, he registered 55 points (17 goals and 38 assists) in 40 games played.
In a combined 157 ECHL games throughout his three-year career, Crone has accumulated 214 points (81 goals and 133 assists) and made 16 appearances in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.
Before turning pro, Crone played four seasons of college hockey, representing Boston University (2017-18), the University of Denver (2019-21), and Northern Michigan University (2021-22).
