Thunder Brings Back Fan Favorite Graves
January 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of defenseman Jacob Graves.
Graves, 26, returns to Wichita for his third go-around. Last year, he recorded 11 points (2g, 9a) and piled up 113 penalty minutes in 60 games. He was also named to the leadership group as an alternate captain. Graves was acquired in a trade with the Reading Royals during the 2018-19 season.
He begins his fifth year as a pro. A native of Barrie, Ontario, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound blueliner adds an element of physicality to the Thunder back-end.
Graves turned pro in 2016-17, playing in 19 games with the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters. He also played in nine games that season for the Cincinnati Cyclones. In 2017-18, Graves appeared in 23 games for the Monsters as well as 24 contests for the Quad City Mallards. Overall, he has played in 138 professional games, collecting 23 points (9g, 14a) and 193 penalty minutes.
Prior to turning pro, Graves played five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with Mississauga, Kingston, Oshawa and London. In 2015-16, he won a Memorial Cup with the London Knights. Overall, he saw action in 281 junior games, potting 42 points (3g, 39a) and racked up 452 penalty minutes.
Wichita returns to action this weekend with a pair of games in Independence, MO against the Kansas City Mavericks starting Friday, January 7.
