Tendeck Reassigned from Coyotes Taxi Squad

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that goaltender David Tendeck has been reassigned to the Rush by the Arizona Coyotes from the Coyotes Taxi Squad.

Tendeck returns to Rapid City where he has appeared in 12 games this season and gone 3-9-0-0 with a 3.21 goals against average and .912 save percentage. A 2018 sixth round NHL Entry Draft selection of the Coyotes, Tendeck is in his second year as a pro and second with the Rush. He was originally assigned to the Arizona Taxi Squad on December 30.

Rapid City returns to action on Friday night for the first of three games against the Iowa Heartlanders. It's Nugget's Birthday, presented by Fleet Farm, and puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM at The Monument Ice Arena.

