ECHL Announces Updated Growlers Schedule

January 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The ECHL along with the Newfoundland Growlers Hockey Club announced today that Growlers home games scheduled for January 7th and 8th versus the Trois-Rivières Lions and January 12th and 14th versus the Maine Mariners have been cancelled due to league Health and Safety Protocols.

The following games have been rescheduled by the ECHL:

January 9th versus Trois-Rivières will now be played on Sunday, March 13th at 4 p.m. NT at Mary Brown's Centre.

January 15th versus the Maine Mariners will now be played on Sunday, February 13th at 2 p.m. NT at Mary Brown's Centre.

For fans who have purchased tickets for games that have been officially cancelled by the ECHL (January 7th, 8th, 12th, and 14th), refunds will be issued by the Mary Brown's Centre Box Office, for more information please reference our FAQ section below.

For fans who have purchased tickets for games that have been rescheduled by the ECHL (January 9th and 15th) those tickets remain valid and will be redeemable for the newly rescheduled dates. There is no need to request new tickets.

For more information contact our ticketing team at tickets@nlgrowlers.com or follow us on social media(@nlgrowlers).

FAQS

Q. Are my tickets still valid for the rescheduled games?

A.Yes, all tickets issued for the January 9th and 15th games are valid and will be redeemable for the newly rescheduled dates. There is no need to request new tickets.

Q. I purchase single-game tickets or a Growlers Mini Ticket Package when should I expect a refund for cancelled games?

A. Single-game ticket holders or package holders who have purchased tickets with their Credit Card at the box office or online at mbcentre.ca will automatically be refunded by the Mary Brown's Centre Box Office. Please note that this process may take up to 30 days.

If you have purchased tickets at the Box Office using cash, to request a refund please email via boxoffice@mbcentre.ca or call them directly at 576-7657 to start your refund process.

Q. I'm a Growlers Season Ticket Holder when should I expect a refund for cancelled games?

A. Season Ticket Holders will automatically be issued a credit to their account.

Q. I purchased a 2 tickets 2 t-shirt Christmas promotion package, when can I redeem my ticket vouchers?

A. To ensure that fans have ample time to redeem their ticket vouchers the Growlers have extended the redemption period for these vouchers. They are now valid for any 2021-2022 regular-season growlers game. (Previous redemption period ended in February)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.