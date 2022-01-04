Allen's Bibeau Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Allen Americans goaltender Antoine Bibeau vs. the Wichita Thunder

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Antoine Bibeau of the Allen Americans is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 27-Jan. 2.

Bibeau went 3-0-0 with a 2.33 goals-against average and a save percentage of .932 in three appearances last week.

The 27-year-old turned aside 34 shots in a 5-3 win at Wichita on Wednesday, made 31 saves in a 4-1 victory over Idaho on Friday and stopped 32 shots in a 5-3 win against the Steelheads on Sunday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Seattle, Bibeau is 5-0-0 in six appearances with the Americans this season with a 2.53 goals-against average and a save percentage of .927. He has also seen action in five games with Charlotte of the American Hockey League where he is 2-1-1 with a 2.51 goals-against average and a save percentage of .884.

A native of Victoriaville, Quebec, Bibeau is 102-65-22 in 197 career AHL appearances with 16 shutouts, a 2.72 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907. He also has appeared in four NHL games with San Jose.

Prior to turning pro, Bibeau saw action in 126 career games with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League where he went 58-38-10 with seven shutouts, a 3.24 goals-against average and a save percentage of .901.

Runner-Up: Brad Barone, Orlando (3-0-0, 2.98 GAA, .920 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Angus Redmond (Kansas City), Billy Christopoulos (Toledo), Tommy Nappier (Wheeling) and Brody Claeys (Worcester).

