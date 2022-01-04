Oilers Release Defensemen Kyle Soper and Bryan Etter
January 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Anaheim Ducks, announced Tuesday the releases of rookie defensemen Kyle Soper and Bryan Etter.
Kyle Soper, 24, played in three games with the Oilers, registering one assist, six PIM and a minus-1 rating in Tulsa. Soper also spent one game with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits this season, logging two PIM.
Bryan Etter, 26, played in seven games with Tulsa, registering a Plus-1 rating and two PIM. The right-handed defenseman also played one game with South Carolina of the ECHL.
Unless claimed off waivers, both defenseman will return to the Macon Mayhem of the SPHL to play for former Oilers' assistant coach Zac Desjardins.
The Oilers travel to Allen, TX on Friday, Jan. 7 to face the Americans for the first time this season. Tulsa's first home game of 2022 is its fifth-annual Autism Awareness Night, presented by Safelite Autoglass and benefiting Autism Oklahoma. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. CT, and the special game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off in the River Spirit Lounge after the game.
