Wednesday's Game Postponed
January 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release
The ECHL has announced that the Wheeling Nailers vs. Reading Royals game, scheduled for Wednesday, January 5th at WesBanco Arena has been postponed, per league health and safety protocols.
The game will be made up on Tuesday, February 22nd at 7:10.
Fans who had tickets for January 5th can use those tickets for the rescheduled game on February 22nd, or they can exchange them for another 2021-22 regular season home game for equal or lesser value, subject to availability.
