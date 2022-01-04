Hunter Fejes Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

January 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The ECHL announced today that Orlando Solar Bears forward Hunter Fejes has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 27-Jan. 2.

Fejes, 27, scored five goals, including a pair of game-winners, and added two assists for seven points in three games last week.

The forward posted three points (2g-1a) in a 4-3 win at Florida on Wednesday, including a pair of shorthanded goals, becoming only the third player in team history to record two shorthanded goals in a single game. Fejes then added a goal and an assist in a 5-4 overtime victory against South Carolina on Friday and netted a pair of goals in a 3-2 win at Greenville on Saturday.

A native of Anchorage, Alaska, Fejes has posted seven points (5g-2a) in seven games with the Solar Bears this season after starting the year with Czech-based club Orli Znojmo in the Central European ICEHL, where he had 13 points (6g-7a) in 23 games.

Fejes has totaled 129 points (65g-54a) in 147 career ECHL games with Orlando, Wheeling and Rapid City while adding 14 points (4g-10a) in 89 career American Hockey League games with Manitoba, Rockford, Toronto, Tucson and Springfield.

Prior to turning pro, Fejes recorded 56 points (26g-30a) in 138 career games at Colorado College.

Fejes was selected by the Phoenix Coyotes in the sixth round, 178th overall, in the 2012 NHL Draft.

On behalf of Hunter Fejes, a case of pucks will be donated to an Orlando youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 45,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Solar Bears ECHL Player of the Week History:

Dan Gendur - Dec. 24-30, 2012-13

Mike Ullrich - Dec. 30-Jan. 5, 2013-14

Mickey Lang - Feb. 10-16, 2013-14

Taylor Matson - Feb. 17-23, 2013-14

T.J. Foster - Nov. 16-22, 2015-16

Eric Faille - Feb. 27-March 5, 2016-17

Troy Bourke - Nov. 5-11, 2018-19

Trevor Olson - Feb. 25-March 3, 2018-19

Aaron Luchuk - April 12-18, 2020-21

Matthew Spencer - May 24-30, 2020-21

Tyler Bird - Nov. 8-14, 2021-22

Hunter Fejes - Dec. 27-Jan. 2, 2021-22

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host the South Carolina Stingrays on Monday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

ECHL Stories from January 4, 2022

