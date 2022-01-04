Bibeau Wins League Award

January 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans goaltender Antoine Bibeau

(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey) Allen Americans goaltender Antoine Bibeau(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), are proud to announce that Antoine Bibeau has been named the Warrior Hockey Goalie of the Week for the period ending January 2nd.

Antoine Bibeau, who was assigned to Allen this season by the Seattle Kraken, went 3-0 last week with wins over Wichita on December 29th, and Idaho on December 31 and January 2nd.

The Victoriaville, PQ resident is a perfect 5-0 this season with the Americans. He has an impressive 0.927 save percentage with 2.53 goals against average.

Bibeau has two games in the National Hockey League, both coming with the Colorado Avalanche in the 19-20 season.

He is a former sixth round draft pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. He was taken 172nd overall by the Leafs.

The Americans return to action this Friday night at home against the Tulsa Oilers at 7:05 pm. Call 972-912-1000 for TICKETS.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.