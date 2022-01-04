ECHL Transactions - January 4

January 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 4, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Greenville:

Mike Gornall, F

Jacksonville:

Travis Howe, F

Orlando:

Richie Boyd, D

Tulsa:

Kyle Soper, F

Bryan Etter, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Kalamazoo:

Jason Pawloski, G from Worcester

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Dalton Thrower, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Malcolm Hayes, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Cincinnati:

Add Justin Bean, D signed contract, added to active roster

Florida:

Delete Cam Johnson, G recalled by Columbus

Fort Wayne:

Add Zach Pochiro, F team suspension lifted, added to active roster

Delete Zach Pochiro, F placed on reserve

Delete D.J. King, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)

Delete Tyler Busch, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [1/3]

Greenville:

Add Mark Hartig, G added as EBUG

Idaho:

Add Aaron Harstad, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Shawn McBride, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Jimmy Lodge, F suspended by team

Indy:

Delete Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Brycen Martin, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [1/3]

Kalamazoo:

Add Jeremy Masella, D signed contract, added to active roster

Kansas City:

Add Andrew Shortridge, G assigned by Stockton

Add Justin Portillo, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Angus Redmond, G placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Josh Couturier, D signed contract, added to active roster [1/3]

Delete Zachary Bouthillier, G placed on reserve [1/3]

Newfoundland:

Add James Melindy, D activated from reserve

Rapid City:

Add David Tendeck, G assigned by Arizona

Reading:

Add Hayden Hawkey, G returned from loan to Rochester

South Carolina:

Add Maurizio Colella, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Damian Chrcek, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Damian Chrcek, D placed on reserve

Delete Victor Hadfield, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/18)

Delete Patrick Kramer, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/2)

Toledo:

Delete Kaden Fulcher, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

Delete John Albert, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Utah:

Add Ryan Orgel, D activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Cutler, F loaned to Abbotsford

Wheeling:

Add Matt Calas, G added as EBUG

Delete Tommy Nappier, G recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wichita:

Add Jacob Graves, D signed contract, added to active roster

Worcester:

Add Nolan Vesey, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

