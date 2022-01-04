ECHL Transactions - January 4
January 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 4, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Greenville:
Mike Gornall, F
Jacksonville:
Travis Howe, F
Orlando:
Richie Boyd, D
Tulsa:
Kyle Soper, F
Bryan Etter, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Kalamazoo:
Jason Pawloski, G from Worcester
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Dalton Thrower, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Malcolm Hayes, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Cincinnati:
Add Justin Bean, D signed contract, added to active roster
Florida:
Delete Cam Johnson, G recalled by Columbus
Fort Wayne:
Add Zach Pochiro, F team suspension lifted, added to active roster
Delete Zach Pochiro, F placed on reserve
Delete D.J. King, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)
Delete Tyler Busch, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [1/3]
Greenville:
Add Mark Hartig, G added as EBUG
Idaho:
Add Aaron Harstad, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Shawn McBride, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Jimmy Lodge, F suspended by team
Indy:
Delete Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Brycen Martin, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List [1/3]
Kalamazoo:
Add Jeremy Masella, D signed contract, added to active roster
Kansas City:
Add Andrew Shortridge, G assigned by Stockton
Add Justin Portillo, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Angus Redmond, G placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Josh Couturier, D signed contract, added to active roster [1/3]
Delete Zachary Bouthillier, G placed on reserve [1/3]
Newfoundland:
Add James Melindy, D activated from reserve
Rapid City:
Add David Tendeck, G assigned by Arizona
Reading:
Add Hayden Hawkey, G returned from loan to Rochester
South Carolina:
Add Maurizio Colella, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Damian Chrcek, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Damian Chrcek, D placed on reserve
Delete Victor Hadfield, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/18)
Delete Patrick Kramer, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/2)
Toledo:
Delete Kaden Fulcher, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit
Delete John Albert, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Utah:
Add Ryan Orgel, D activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Cutler, F loaned to Abbotsford
Wheeling:
Add Matt Calas, G added as EBUG
Delete Tommy Nappier, G recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wichita:
Add Jacob Graves, D signed contract, added to active roster
Worcester:
Add Nolan Vesey, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
