Stingrays Add Pair to Roster

January 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with forward Maurizio Colella from Acadia University of U Sports and defenseman Damian Chrcek from the Florida Everblades.

Colella, 24, rejoins his teammate of the past four years, Logan Flodell, who signed with the Stingrays last weekend. In 67 games with the Acadia Axemen, the Tottenham, Ont. native scored 14 goals and added 16 assists for a total of 30 points.

Prior to playing collegiate hockey, Colella appeared in 278 career OHL games, recording 130 points (52 goals, 78 assists) for Belleville, Hamilton, North Bay, and Flint. The 6-foot, 185-pound forward also suited up for three games with the Worcester Railers during the 2017-18 season.

Chrcek, 25, played in one game with the Florida Everblades this season for his ECHL debut. Prior to his December 18th debut, the native of Marysville, Mich. played for Michigan State University, appearing in 33 games for the Spartans, and picking up four points (two goals, two assists). The 5-foot-11, 185-pound blueliner played his junior hockey career with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks where he tallied six goals and 26 assists for 32 total points.

The Stingrays head to Estero, Florida on Friday, January 7th to take on the Florida Everblades for the first time this season with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. You can catch all the action on the Stingrays Broadcast Network, Flohockey, and Mixlr.

Single game tickets for all your Stingrays home games for the upcoming 2021-22 home season are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.