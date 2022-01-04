Orlando's Fejes Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
January 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Hunter Fejes of the Orlando Solar Bears is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 27-Jan. 2.
Fejes scored five goals, including a pair of game-winners, and added two assists for seven points in three games last week.
The 27-year-old posted three points (2g-1a) in a 4-3 win at Florida on Wednesday, had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 victory against South Carolina on Friday and added a pair of goals in a 3-2 win at Greenville on Saturday.
A native of Anchorage, Alaska, Fejes has skated in seven games with the Solar Bears this season after starting the year with Znojmo Orli HC in the Austrian-based ICE Hockey League, where he had 13 points (6g-7a) in 23 games.
Fejes has totaled 129 points (65g-54a) in 147 career ECHL games with Orlando, Wheeling and Rapid City while adding 14 points (4g-10a) in 89 career American Hockey League games with Springfield, Tucson, Toronto, Hershey, Rockford and Manitoba.
Prior to turning pro, Fejes recorded 56 points (26g-30a) in 138 career games at Colorado College.
On behalf of Hunter Fejes, a case of pucks will be donated to an Orlando youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 45,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Runners-Up: Branden Troock, Allen (5 gp, 5g, 2a, 7 pts.) and Darik Angeli, Kansas City (3 gp, 3g, 3a, 6 pts.).
Also Nominated: Justin Vaive (Cincinnati), Joe Pendenza (Florida), Liam Pecararo (Greenville), Randy Gazzola (Toledo), Dylan Sadowy (Tulsa), Justin Almeida (Wheeling) and Carter Johnston (Wichita).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 4, 2022
- Tendeck Reassigned from Coyotes Taxi Squad - Rapid City Rush
- Hunter Fejes Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Orlando Solar Bears
- Hat Giveaway Night as Steelheads Open 2022 Home Schedule - Idaho Steelheads
- Orlando's Fejes Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Bibeau Wins League Award - Allen Americans
- Allen's Bibeau Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.