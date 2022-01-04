Hat Giveaway Night as Steelheads Open 2022 Home Schedule

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads giveaway nights return to Idaho Central Arena as the team returns to Boise to kick off their first of two home weekends in January in a three-game set.

The week kicks off on Wednesday with the return of $2 Beer Wednesday and the best chance for fans looking for tickets this week. Come out with friends, family or co-workers for a mid-week night out with a selection of draughts available for just $2 until the end of the second period. Fans are limited to two drinks per purchase per trip.

On Friday, the Steelheads host their third of five giveaway nights throughout the 2021-22 regular season. The first 1,000 fans in attendance to the game will receive a free Steelheads hat, courtesy of Idaho Central Credit Union. It's also another 4 for $50 Family Friday but with limited availability remaining on these nights until February. That deal includes four tickets, four Double R Ranch hot dogs, and four Pepsis for just $50 for any Friday night game in the 2021-22 campaign.

The Steelheads close the weekend on Saturday night in the final game of the weekend before flipping the head-to-head series next week to Utah.

Doors open for all three games at 6:15 p.m. and puck drop is slated for 7:10 p.m.

Tickets for Wednesday's game are widely available, but Friday and Saturday are single-seats only. Tickets can be purchased by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling the Idaho Central Arena Box Office at 208-331-TIXS. Box office hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and available on-site at the Tacklebox Team Store.

The Steelheads host the Utah Grizzlies for the first time since Opening Night, when the Steelheads took the first game of the year in a 7-3 win, and it will be the first meeting between the two rivals since Opening Weekend. The Steelheads have taken two of the first three games of the 16-game set and will play six-straight games against the Grizzlies over the next two weeks before seeing each other again in March and April.

The Steelheads come back to Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 7:10 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL.

