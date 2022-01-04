ECHL All-Star Defenseman Aaron Harstad Returns to Steelheads

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have signed former defenseman Aaron Harstad to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2021-22 season, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Tuesday.

Harstad, 29, last played with the Florida Everblades during the 2019-20 season, posting two points and two penalty minutes. The Stevens Point, Wisc. product was a member of the Steelheads during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, tallying 26 points (5-11-26) through 68 games with 78 penalty minutes and a plus-26 rating. He played with the Steelheads during the reverse-sweep of the Allen Americans in the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs and was named to the 2017 ECHL All-Star Classic. In his 129-career ECHL games between Florida, Idaho, the Norfolk Admirals and Tulsa Oilers, Harstad owns 48 points (10-38-48) with 126 penalty minutes and a plus-30 rating.

The 6-foot-2 defenseman began his professional career with the St. John's IceCaps on Mar. 27, 2015 and has played 33 AHL games between St. John's, the Manitoba Moose and Texas Stars with four assists. He also spent the 2018-19 campaign in Denmark with the Aalbord Pirates and posted 10 points (1-9-10) with a plus-16 rating and 82 penalty minutes in 37 games. He was selected 187th overall (7th Round) by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2011 NHL Draft.

Prior to his professional career, Harstad played four seasons at Colorado College from 2011-12 through 2014-15, totaling 30 points (9-21-30) through 127 games with 106 penalty minutes and was named an assistant captain during his senior season. He was also a 2010 USHL Clark Cup Champion with the Green Bay Gamblers and a 2011 USHL All-Star.

