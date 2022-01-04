Rabbit Report: Rolling into 2022
January 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
Start your engines, race fans! The Swamp Rabbits present Racing Night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on January 15, 2022!
The first 1500 fans in attaendace will recieve a free cooler bag courtesy of Healing Leaf to have handy the next time they head to the speedway!
Get to the arena as doors open at 6:00PM and be first in line to meet NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series drivers in a pregame Meet & Greet!
Meet & Greet Lineup
Corey LaJoie
Justin Haley
Ross Chastain
Garrett Smithley
Matt Mills
Mason Massey
Stefan Parsons
Ever wanted to see a real NASCAR car up close? Now you can, as Justin Haley's No. 77 Chevrolet will be on the concourse for fans to see and take a picture with! The car is the same one that ran in the Cook Out Southern 500 this fall!
WATCH THE RABBITS BATTLE ATLANTA ON FRIDAY
Join the Swamp Rabbits staff at Local Cue for a WATCH PARTY on Friday night, January 7th at 7:00PM to watch the Swamp Rabbits battle the Atlanta Gladiators at 7:30PM from Gas South Arena in Atlanta!
Take advantage of select $12 Bucket specials and $4 Fireball while taking in the Rabbits on the Road!
Local Cue:
30 Orchard Park Dr. Greeville, SC 29615
HOLIDAY DEALS ARE STILL HAPPENING
We've decided to extend the holiday savings through the end of this week! Even if you got everything you wanted for the holidays, you can still give the perfect gift...to YOURSELF!
The Swamp Rabbits Holiday Pack includes TEN (10) Ticket Vouchers good for ANY Regular Season Game from Dec-April PLUS a Swamp Rabbits Scarf! These are only available for a limited amount of time so be sure and secure yours today!
