ECHL Announces Schedule Changes Impacting Mariners

January 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The ECHL on Tuesday announced the following schedule changes impacting the Mariners:

* The Maine at Newfoundland games scheduled for Jan. 12, Jan. 14 and Jan. 15 have been postponed. A Maine at Newfoundland game has been added to the schedule on Feb. 13 to replace one of the postponed games.

* The Trois-Rivières at Worcester game scheduled for Jan. 12 will now be Maine at Worcester.

No Mariners home games have been affected. A total of five road games have now been rescheduled. A summary is below:

* December 12th at Adirondack was rescheduled to February 25th at Adirondack

* December 26th at Worcester was rescheduled to March 29th at Trois-Rivieres

* January 12th at Newfoundland was rescheduled to January 12th at Worcester

* January 14th at Newfoundland was rescheduled to February 13th at Newfoundland

* A makeup date has not yet been announced for the postponement January 15th at Newfoundland

The Mariners, proud affiliates of the Boston Bruins, will take on the Adirondack Thunder three times this weekend: Friday in Glens Falls, followed by Saturday and Sunday at the Cross Insurance Arena. Saturday's game will feature a Beacon bobblehead giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, presented by Fabian Oil. The game is sponsored by KitNA Brewing and begins at 6:00 PM. Sunday's game is a 3:00 PM start and is "Affiliation Day," featuring the return of the Bruins-themed throwback jerseys. Individual tickets for all games can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com/tickets or by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.

