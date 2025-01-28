Thunder Add Forward Gustav Muller

January 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Gustav Müller to a standard player contract.

Müller, 25, has totaled 23 points (9g, 14a) in 26 games this season with the SPHL's Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. Prior to his professional career, the Hudiksvall, Sweden native played three years of collegiate ice hockey NCAA (D1) with Long Island University and recorded 11 points (6g, 5a) in 49 games. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward played his final season at NCAA (D3) Albertus Magnus College and had 11 points (4g, 7a) in 22 games.

The Thunder return home Wednesday against the Norfolk Admirals at 7 p.m.

