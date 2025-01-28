Railers Claim Forward Tyson Kirkby

January 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that forward Tyson Kirkby has been claimed off of waivers from the Reading Royals.

Kirkby, 27, comes to Worcester amid his fourth professional season. The Prescott, ON native started the season as the captain of the Binghamton Black Bears of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, where he recorded 54 points (24G, 30A) in 27 games played. Across his 175 games played between the FPHL and the Southern Professional Hockey League, Kirkby has 244 points (108G, 136A) along with 315 penalty minutes and a +56 rating. Kirkby has played in six ECHL games for the Adirondack Thunder and Reading Royals this season.

The 6'0", 190lb forward skated in three seasons of NCAA Division III hockey with SUNY-Oswego. With the Lakers, he had 23 points (8G, 15A) to go with 37 penalty minutes and a +2 rating in 44 games played. Kirkby played in nine games for the Lakers during the 2021-22 season before joining the professional hockey ranks.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.