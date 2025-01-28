K-Wings Quinn Preston Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that the ECHL has named Quinn Preston the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 20-26.

Preston scored two goals and added five assists for seven points in three games last week.

The 27-year-old scored a goal in 2-1 shootout loss at Toledo on Friday and in a 4-1 loss to Indy on Saturday before setting a team record with five assists in a 6-3 win against Bloomington on Sunday.

A native of Trenton, Michigan, Preston leads the K-Wings this season with 25 points (9g-16a) in 36 games.

Preston has totaled 115 points (37g-78a) in 140 career ECHL games with Kalamazoo, Wichita and Toledo.

Prior to turning pro, Preston tallied 72 points (33g-39a) in 127 career collegiate games at Ohio State University and 90 points (38g-52a) in 115 career games with Dubuque of the United States Hockey League.

On behalf of Quinn Preston, a case of pucks will be donated to a Kalamazoo youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Kalamazoo heads to Iowa for three games against the Heartlanders (22-12-4-2) starting Friday at 8:00 p.m. (7:00 CST) at Xtream Arena.

