Grizz Earn Standings Point in Shootout Loss to Wichita

January 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies earn a standings point in a 4-3 loss to the Wichita Thunder on a Monday night at Maverik Center.

Cole Fonstad got Utah on the board first 57 seconds into the contest. Fonstad had 4 goals in the three game series vs Wichita. Bryan Yoon scored a power play goal on his 27th birthday 7:13 in to extend Utah's lead. Yoon now has a power play goal in three straight games. Utah led 2-0 after 1 frame.

Wichita scored two goals 18 seconds apart to tie the game late in the second period. Nolan Burke got the Thunder on the board 17:49 in. Just 18 seconds later Peter Bates scored a power play goal to tie the game. Wichita went 1 for 2 on the power play, Utah was 1 for 4. Wichita outshot Utah 21 to 16 in the second period but Utah had a 45 to 34 shot advantage in the contest.

T.J. Lloyd gave the Thunder a 3-2 lead 11:21 into the third period. Neil Shea tied the game 18:12 in as he scored his team leading 16th of the season. Shea scored one second after a power play ended.

Utah outshot Wichita 4 to 1 in overtime but neither team found the back of the net. The only goal in the shootout was scored by Michal Stinil in the bottom of round 2. Wichita goaltender Trevor Gorsuch stopped 42 of 45 and all three he saw in the shootout to secure his seventh victory of the season. Utah's Vinny Duplessis saved 30 of 33 in the loss.

Bryan Yoon and Neil Shea each had 1 goal and 1 assist to lead the Grizzlies attack. Shea now has a point in all 12 home games he's appeared in (11 goals, 12 assists). Briley Wood had 2 assists for Utah, who is now 8-6-1 over their last 15 games. Keaton Mastrodonato had 1 assist as he extended his home point streak to 10 games.

The Grizzlies will host the Idaho Steelheads on Friday, Saturday and Monday, February 3rd. Face-off all three nights will be at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Trevor Gorsuch (Wichita) - 42 of 45 saves.

2. Michal Stinil (Wichita) - 2 assists, Shootout GWG.

3. Bryan Yoon (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +1, 3 shots.

Games This Weekend

Friday, January 31, 2025 - Idaho @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, February 1, 2025 - Idaho @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Guns N Hoses Extravaganza.

Monday, February 3, 2025 - Idaho @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Family 4 pack of tickets for $48.

