Thomas Milic Returns to Norfolk from Manitoba
January 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today that goaltender Thomas Milic has been reassigned by the Winnipeg Jets to the Admirals from Manitoba..
In a corresponding move, goaltender Domenic DiVincentiis has been assigned to Manitoba.
Milic, 21, began his professional career with the Admirals last season, going 11-3-2 in 18 appearances with a 2.45 goals-against-average (GAA) and two shutouts. The New Westminster, British Columbia native was selected to the 2023-24 ECHL All-Star Game.
Following his smashing success with the Admirals, Milic was recalled to Manitoba on January 22, 2024. From there, Milic seized the starting goalie job for the Moose and went 19-9-2 in 33 appearances for Manitoba.
Milic signed an NHL Entry Level contract with the Jets on May 2.
