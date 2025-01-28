Knight Monsters Execute Trade with Idaho for Defender Slava Demin
January 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights announced that defender Slava Demin was traded to Tahoe from the Idaho Steelheads for future considerations.
Demin, 24, notched four assists in 14 games with Idaho this season, including three contests against the Knight Monsters earlier this season. His last point came on January 4th against the Utah Grizzlies.
He has played 73 games in his ECHL career going back to his debut last season, carding appearances with Idaho, Allen, Florida, and Fort Wayne. He was a 2018 fourth round (99th overall) draft pick by the Vegas Golden Knights.
In a five-year NCAA career with Denver, UMass, and Merrimack, he played 155 games with 13 goals and 37 assists. Standing at 6-2 and weighing 190 pounds, Demin will provide some added depth and size on the blueline for Tahoe.
The Knight Monsters begin a three-game road set in Kansas City against the Mavericks on Wednesday, January 29. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:05 pm. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 Tahoe Knight Monsters season are now available. For more information, visit https://knightmonstershockey.com/.
