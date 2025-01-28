Kalamazoo's Preston Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
January 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Quinn Preston of the Kalamazoo Wings is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 20-26.
Preston scored two goals and added five assists for seven points in three games last week.
The 27-year-old scored a goal in 2-1 shootout loss at Toledo on Friday and in a 4-1 loss to Indy on Saturday before setting a team record with five assists in a 6-3 win against Bloomington on Sunday.
A native of Trenton, Michigan, Preston leads the K-Wings this season with 25 points (9g-16a) in 36 games.
Preston has totaled 115 points (37g-78a) in 140 career ECHL games with Kalamazoo, Wichita and Toledo.
Prior to turning pro, Preston tallied 72 points (33g-39a) in 127 career collegiate games at Ohio State University and 90 points (38g-52a) in 115 career games with Dubuque of the United States Hockey League.
On behalf of Quinn Preston, a case of pucks will be donated to a Kalamazoo youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Images from this story
|
Quinn Preston of the Kalamazoo Wings
