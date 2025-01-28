Blake Thompson: A Veteran Defenseman Anchoring the Stingrays Blue Line

January 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Blake Thompson

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Blake Thompson(South Carolina Stingrays)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C - Blake Thompson has brought experience, leadership, and an all-around game to the South Carolina Stingrays in his first season with the team. At 32 years old, the veteran defenseman is in his seventh full season of professional hockey, and his impact has been immediate. Serving as an alternate captain, Thompson is one of just four Stingrays players to skate in every game so far this season. He's also been a consistent playmaker, tallying 21 assists- the second-most on the team.

For Thompson, hockey has been a lifelong journey shaped by family, competition, and a love for team sports. "My dad got me into hockey, and I started at a young age, probably four or five," he shared. "Being from Canada, it's kind of just normal to put your kid in hockey, and I loved it. I always had a hockey stick in my hand growing up."

But hockey wasn't always his sole focus. Thompson had a talent for golf and even competed in the Canadian Junior Golf Championship. However, Thompson eventually decided that he wanted to pursue hockey. "I like that hockey is a team sport," he explained. "There's 20 guys in the locker room you can rely on if you're not having a great day at work, whereas in golf, it's just you and your thoughts for hours. It was a lot easier to transition to hockey and focus more on that."

Thompson's hockey career began in house leagues in his hometown before progressing to Junior C, Junior B, and eventually the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) with the Victoria Grizzlies. His performance in the BCHL earned him a scholarship to St. Norbert College in Wisconsin, a powerhouse in NCAA Division III hockey. "At the time, they had won three national championships, so it was an easy decision to pick them," Thompson said. He won an NCAA Division III National Championship in his first year and experienced several deep playoff runs during his collegiate career.

"We had some good teams at St. Norbert, and our coach did a really good job recruiting a lot of great players," Thompson said.

After college, Thompson's professional journey took him across North America and Europe. In 2017, he made his pro debut with the Orlando Solar Bears before spending time in the SPHL with the Evansville Thunderbolts. Thompson returned to the ECHL to play 11 games for the Cincinnati Cyclones before the Adirondack Thunder acquired him in a trade. His first season in Adirondack was a highlight, as the team reached the Eastern Conference Finals in Thompson's first full season of professional hockey. "Anytime you're coming out of Division III, and you're able to be on a roster that gets that far, it's a big thing," he said.

After four seasons with Adirondack, Thompson earned a call-up to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack, fulfilling a long-time goal by playing one game at the AHL level. "I got my one game in, so I can say I did it," Thompson shared. "I think after that, I was pretty much set to go overseas and try that lifestyle out."

Thompson spent the last two seasons playing in the UK's Elite Ice Hockey League with the Cardiff Devils and the Coventry Blaze. "Both years were good experiences," he said. "In Cardiff, we lost in the finals to be playoff champions, and last year in Coventry, we lost to Belfast for a chance to go to the Final Four."

The opportunity to return to North America and join the Stingrays came through a mutual connection: former teammate Danny Kristo. Kristo, who played with Thompson in Coventry, connected him with Stingrays Head Coach Jared Nightingale. "Danny messaged me one day and said, 'I know you're looking to go back to the U.S. Do you have a team yet?'" Thompson recalled. "Within about 20 minutes, Coach Nightingale and I were on the phone, and that's how it all started."

Nightingale was immediately impressed. "Blake was one of the first names I looked into this offseason," Nightingale said. "Watching his games, I was impressed right away. He really takes care of himself, and he's an all-around defenseman. We're very fortunate to have him." Nightingale also praised Thompson's competitive edge and physicality. "He plays with a little snarl that Stingrays fans have seen, and what he brings, especially as a veteran, is tough to come by."

Kristo echoed those sentiments. "His best attribute is his competitive edge," he said. "He was never really given anything and developed into a really good player. He's also just a great guy to be around at the rink. We'd get there early, have coffee, and watch NHL highlights. Most of the time, it was me giving Blake a hard time about the Toronto Maple Leafs losing because he's a huge Leafs fan."

"I'm still a huge Leafs fan. This is our year," Thompson added.

For Thompson, the decision to join the Stingrays was about being part of a winning culture. "One of the things that was important when I was coming here is that the expectation is to win," he said. "With our ownership, Rob Concannon, and our coaching staff, we expect to win or put ourselves in a spot to win. We try to bring that mentality to every game."

The Stingrays' passionate fan base has also made an impression on Thompson. "The fans are exceptional," he said. "We've had really good crowds throughout the year, and it feels like it's getting better and better each game. Even on a Sunday at 3 o'clock, it's still pretty rowdy, and that goes a long way."

As the Stingrays push toward the postseason, Thompson's veteran presence and playmaking ability will be key to the team's success. Whether he is dishing out assists or preventing a goal on the other end of the ice, Thompson has proven to be an invaluable addition to the Stingrays this season.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.