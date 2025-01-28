ECHL Transactions - January 28
January 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 28, 2025:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Worcester:
Tyson Kirkby, F (from Reading)
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
add Gustav Muller, F signed contract
add Ty Gibson, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
add Kishaun Gervais, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Benjamin Lindberg, D placed on reserve
delete Savva Smirnov, F placed on reserve
delete James Marooney, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
Bloomington:
delete Chongmin Lee, F loaned to Korean National Team
Cincinnati:
add Vyacheslav Peksa, G assigned from Marlies by Leafs
add Jacob Frasca, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Jon Gillies, G placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Jacob Frasca, F placed on reserve
Florida:
add Adrien Bisson, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Adrien Bisson, D traded to Adirondack
Indy:
add Bennett Stockdale, F returned from bereavement leave
delete Alex Wideman, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Bennett Stockdale, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
add Chase Brand, F claimed off waivers from Adirondack 1/25
Norfolk:
add Thomas Milic, G assigned from Manitoba by Winnipeg
Orlando:
add Jarrett Lee, F activated from reserve
delete Tanner Schachle, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
add Troy Murray, D signed contract
delete Troy Murray, D placed on reserve
delete Ben Hawerchuk, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Mitchell Gibson, G moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Trois-Rivières:
add Hunter Jones, G activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Hunter Jones, G recalled by Laval
Wheeling:
add Matt Quercia, F returned from loan by Wilkes-Barre
delete Atley Calvert, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre
