ECHL Transactions - January 28

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 28, 2025:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Worcester:

Tyson Kirkby, F (from Reading)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Gustav Muller, F signed contract

add Ty Gibson, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Kishaun Gervais, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Benjamin Lindberg, D placed on reserve

delete Savva Smirnov, F placed on reserve

delete James Marooney, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Bloomington:

delete Chongmin Lee, F loaned to Korean National Team

Cincinnati:

add Vyacheslav Peksa, G assigned from Marlies by Leafs

add Jacob Frasca, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Jon Gillies, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Jacob Frasca, F placed on reserve

Florida:

add Adrien Bisson, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Adrien Bisson, D traded to Adirondack

Indy:

add Bennett Stockdale, F returned from bereavement leave

delete Alex Wideman, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Bennett Stockdale, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

add Chase Brand, F claimed off waivers from Adirondack 1/25

Norfolk:

add Thomas Milic, G assigned from Manitoba by Winnipeg

Orlando:

add Jarrett Lee, F activated from reserve

delete Tanner Schachle, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Troy Murray, D signed contract

delete Troy Murray, D placed on reserve

delete Ben Hawerchuk, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Mitchell Gibson, G moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Hunter Jones, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Hunter Jones, G recalled by Laval

Wheeling:

add Matt Quercia, F returned from loan by Wilkes-Barre

delete Atley Calvert, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre

