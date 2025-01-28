All Remaining Gladiator Broadcasts to be Broadcasted on YouTube

January 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the club's broadcasts will be headed to YouTube for the remainder of the season. As always, the Gladiators will continue to be broadcasted live, on the ECHL's official streaming partner, Flo Sports.

The first broadcast on YouTube will be February 1st, when the Gladiators host the newest ECHL franchise, the Bloomington Bison, at 7:00 p.m. Included with Gladiator YouTube broadcasts will be in-game highlights, analysis, and a deeper dive into the team. Each broadcast will begin 30 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the game.

As a result of this move, the Gladiators' final game on MixLR will be on Friday, January 31st, when Atlanta hosts Bloomington at 7:30 p.m.

