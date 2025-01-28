Jay Powell Traded to Allen Americans

January 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks have traded defenseman Jay Powell to the Allen Americans in exchange for Future Considerations.

Powell appeared in 15 games for the Mavericks this season, recording one point.

The Mavericks thank Jay for his contributions to the team and wish him all the best in his future career.

The Mavericks are set for a full week of home games, starting tomorrow night with a crucial matchup against the Tahoe Knight Monsters. This will mark Tahoe's first-ever visit to Kansas City, and with only one point separating the two teams at the top of the Mountain Division, it's a battle for first place. The series continues on Wednesday, January 29, Friday, January 31, and Saturday, February 1. Wednesday will feature Faith and Family Night, while Saturday will celebrate Scout Night. Saturday's game is nearly sold out, so be sure to secure your tickets at kcmavericks.com/tickets or by calling 816-252-7825.

