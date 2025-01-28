Mavericks Claim Chase Brand off Waivers

Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks have announced the acquisition of forward Chase Brand off waivers from the Adirondack Thunder.

Brand, a 25-year-old forward from Nevis, Minnesota, stands 5-10 and weighs 165 pounds. He has appeared in 32 ECHL games with the Thunder and the Reading Royals. Prior to turning professional, Brand played four seasons at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota (2019-2023). He also spent the 2023-24 season at Augustana University before making his pro debut with the Royals.

The Mavericks are set for a full week of home games, starting tomorrow night with a crucial matchup against the Tahoe Knight Monsters. This will mark Tahoe's first-ever visit to Kansas City, and with only one point separating the two teams at the top of the Mountain Division, it's a battle for first place.

The series begins on Wednesday, January 29, and continues on to Friday, January 31, and Saturday, February 1. Wednesday will feature Faith and Family Night, while Saturday will celebrate Scout Night. Saturday's game is nearly sold out, so be sure to secure your tickets at kcmavericks.com/tickets or by calling 816-252-7825.

