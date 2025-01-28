Thunder Acquire Defenseman Adrien Bisson

January 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Defenseman Adrien Bisson with the Florida Everblades

(Adirondack Thunder) Defenseman Adrien Bisson with the Florida Everblades(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has acquired defenseman Adrien Bisson from the Florida Everblades in exchange for Future Considerations.

Bisson, 26, has played in ten games this season with Florida and has four assists with a plus-three rating. The Cornwall, Ontario native played nine games last year with the Everblades following his collegiate career and had one assist and helped capture a Kelly Cup Championship.

Prior to starting his professional career, the 6-foot-1, 181-pound defenseman played five years of NCAA (D1) hockey at University of Maine and Mercyhurst University where he totaled 33 points (10g, 23a) in 138 games and 78 penalty minutes.

The Thunder return home tomorrow against the Norfolk Admirals!

Great ticket packages are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.