Mavericks and Variety KC Team up for a Special Skate

January 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Independence, MO - On Tuesday evening, the Kansas City Mavericks teamed up with Variety KC to host a special event that gave children a chance to experience the excitement of hockey while enjoying a fun and inclusive activity.

Families from Variety KC gathered at Cable Dahmer Arena for a special event where kids had the chance to skate with professional hockey players. The Mavericks provided skates, walkers, and sleds, giving children an opportunity to experience the ice in a supportive environment.

Mavericks players including Nolan Sullivan, Jimmy Mazza, Marcus Crawford, Landon McCallum, Casey Carreau, Logan Neaton, Chase Spencer, Chase Brand, Josh Thrower, and Daniel Amesbury assisted on the ice by pushing sleds, skating with the kids, and even helping set up a few highlight-reel goals!

Variety KC's mission is to support children of all abilities, helping them to Be Active, Be Social, and BELONG. This charity is dedicated to providing children with cognitive and/or physical disabilities the adaptive medical equipment, therapies, and opportunities they need for activity and inclusion.

The Mavericks continue to expand their commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that all families feel welcomed at their community events and games. The team is proud to partner with Variety KC and is thrilled to help provide these kids with the opportunity to experience the joy of hockey and be part of such a meaningful event. The Mavericks look forward to supporting more initiatives that make a positive impact in the community.

