Three Unanswered Goals Sink Rush in Overtime

Utah Grizzlies' Alex Beaucage battles Rapid City Rush's Peter Muzyka

(WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, fell to the Utah Grizzlies in overtime at Maverik Center on Saturday night, 5-4.

Alex Beaucage opened the scoring for Utah just 46 seconds into the hockey game with his sixth of the season. However, Riley Ginnell logged his second goal of the year just 90 seconds later to tie the game for the Rush.

With two quick ones out of the way, the team's settled into the game, but Billy Constantinou scored with a laser halfway through the first to give the Rush the lead. Constantinou now has seven points since joining the Rush in early February.

Rapid City struggled with penalties, taking four in the first period, and the last two came in quick succession. After a timeout, the Grizzlies used Brett Stapley's pinballing shot to tie the game with under a minute to go in the first.

After a wild opening frame, Logan Nelson scored 1:56 into the second period to draw the Rush ahead again. Nelson would go on to a four-point night, assisting or scoring on every goal for Rapid City.

In the third period, Nelson's shot deflected off Alex Aleardi and in for a Rush powerplay marker and a 4-2 lead.

Despite the advantage, the Grizzlies hustled back. Brandon Cutler drove the near post and scored on a Stapley pass 7:47 into the third period to cut the deficit to one.

After a Tyson Helgesen penalty for interference set up a powerplay chance, Utah tied the game with under four minutes to go, on a powerplay marker from Dylan Fitze. For the second straight night, Utah came from behind to tie the game in the third period and force overtime.

Even though the Rush got a shot off, Will Cranley made an OT save, and the Grizzlies stole the bonus point on a Beaucage wrist shot.

The Rush are now nine points out of a playoff spot after Allen's second loss and Utah's win tonight. The Grizzlies have sole control of the Mountain Division's final playoff seed.

The two teams square off on Monday night to end the series in a rubber match. Puck drop is slated for 7:10 p.m.

