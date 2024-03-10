Americans Rocked by Oilers 6-0

Dallas/Allen - Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, were blanked by the Tulsa Oilers on Sunday afternoon by a score of 6-0 at CUTX Event Center.

The Oilers scored in every period. Two goals in the first period, 3 goals in the second period and one in the third. Tulsa goalie Gage Alexander led the way for the Oilers by stopping all 27 shots he faced. This was the second time this season the Americans were shutout.

"We looked tired today," said Americans Assistant Coach Aaron Gens, on the Americans postgame show. "Three games in three nights for the second week in a row caught up to us. We needed to play better. We gave away points today to a team in front of us."

That was the second career shutout for Alexander, He had one last season in the American League with San Diego. His numbers have not been good this season with a 3.66 goals against average, and a 0.890 save percentage.

Eddie Matsushima led the way up front for Tulsa with two goals and an assist. He finished the game a +3.

Easton Brodzinski led the Americans with four shots on net. Allen played without forwards Blake Murray and Gavin Gould, who both missed Sunday's game with suspensions.

Forward Grant Hebert left the game in the first period with an injury and did not return. The Americans return to action next weekend in Kalamazoo.

Three Stars:

1. TUL - G. Alexander

2. TUL - E. Matsushima

3. TUL - D. Sheriff

