Steelheads Bounce Back with 4-2 Win over Growlers

ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND - The Idaho Steelheads (38-16-2-1, 79pts) defeated the Newfoundland Growlers (26-24-7-2, 61pts) Sunday afternoon by a final score of 4-2 in front of 3,208 fans at the Mary Brown's Centre. Idaho and Newfoundland wrap up their three-game series tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. (MT).

Idaho led 2-0 after the first period as Jared Moe turned aside all 14 shots he faced. Matt Register (8th) made it 1-0 at 11:20 receiving a pass in the left circle from A.J. White and Will Merchant. The defenseman picked the top near corner extending his point-streak to five games. Just 3:40 later Francesco Arcuri (16th) was sprung out through center ice on a breakaway. With strong back pressure from the Growlers and Lynden McCallum jumping up in the play Arcuri tried to feed McCallum in the right circle but it bounced off a Growler and right back to Arcuri in the left circle where he sent a wrist shot near side into the net.

Idaho took a 4-1 lead after forty minutes of play which started with a goal from Nicholas Canade (5th) 2:55 into the second period. Lincoln Erne from behind his own blue line sprung Canade on a breakaway and from the right circle he dribbled a shot past Peksa making it 3-0. With 5:17 remaining in the stanza Issac Johnson broke Moe's shutout streak with a breakaway score on the Growlers 19th shot of the game. Just 2:06 later Patrick Kudla (8th) would give the Steelheads back a three-goal cushion. From the right-wing half wall, he sent a pass through the high slot that got deflected off a Growlers player skate and right back to Kudla. Then he rolled the blue line and from the top of the left circle snapped a wrist into the low far corner.

Zach O'Brien made it 4-2 at 5:52 of the third period and the Growlers pulled their netminder with about three and a half minutes left as the Steelheads held off a late push.

Jared Moe made 29 saves 31 shots in the win while Vyacheslav Peksa turned aside 27 of the 31 shots he faced.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Jared Moe (IDH, 29 saves)

2) Patrick Kudla (IDH, 1-0-1, +1, 3 shots)

3) Issac Johnson (NFL)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho went 0-for-1 on the power-play while Newfoundland was 0-for-2.

- Shots were even at 31-31.

- Sam Sternschein (IR), Wade Murphy (IR), Jack Jensen (IR), Parker Aucoin (DNP), and Jade Miller (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

- Matt Register increased his point-streak to six games (2-6-8).

- A.J. White tallied an assist and now has 14 (6-8-14) over his last 12 games.

- Will Merchant has a point in four of his last five games (1-3-4).

- Patrick Kudla played in his second game with Idaho since Feb. 16 after being released from his PTO with Calgary and has a point in five straight games (2-5-7).

