Recap: Growlers Fall 4-2 to Steelheads
March 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers went down 4-2 to the Idaho Steelheads on Sunday evening at Mary Brown's Centre.
Matt Register opened the scoring for the visitors with nine minutes left in the opening period before Francisco Arcuri doubled their lead four minutes later to make it 2-0 Steelheads after 20 minutes.
Nick Canade made it 3-0 Steelheads three minutes into the middle frame and just as Isaac Johnson cut the deficit to two late in the 2nd, Patrick Kudla restored Idaho's three goal lead just two minutes later to make it 4-1 heading into the third.
Zach O'Brien clawed one back for the Growlers six minutes into the third to cut it to 4-2 but got no closer as the Steelheads held on for the 4-2 win.
Quick Hits
Zach O'Brien had 1G & 5 SOG.
Isaac Johnson had two points (1G,1A).
Newfoundland and Idaho close out the series Monday night at 7pm.
Three Stars:
1. IDH - J. Moe
2. IDH - P. Kudla
3. NFL - I. Johnson
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 10, 2024
- Fuel Fall to Fort Wayne on Sunday Night - Indy Fuel
- Americans Rocked by Oilers 6-0 - Allen Americans
- K-Wings Fillet & Fry Walleye, 5-4 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Strong First Period Not Enough in Walleye Loss to Wings - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Fall to Gladiators in Close Contest - South Carolina Stingrays
- Steelheads Bounce Back with 4-2 Win over Growlers - Idaho Steelheads
- Recap: Growlers Fall 4-2 to Steelheads - Newfoundland Growlers
- Zachary Massicotte Loaned to Solar Bears from Syracuse - Orlando Solar Bears
- Wichita Closes Busy Week this Afternoon vs. Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - March 10 - ECHL
- Thunder Rattle off Five Unanswered on Saturday Night - Wichita Thunder
- F Tag Bertuzzi Returned from Belleville - Reading Royals
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Carson Gicewicz Loaned to the Glads - Atlanta Gladiators
- Beaucage Delivers a Virtuoso Performance in Utah's 5-4 Comeback Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Tischke's Late-Game Heroics Stun South Carolina - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Mavericks Spoil Americans' Top Gun Party - Allen Americans
- Three Unanswered Goals Sink Rush in Overtime - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Newfoundland Growlers Stories
- Recap: Growlers Fall 4-2 to Steelheads
- Growlers Slap Steelheads 6-2
- Series Preview: March 9-11 vs. Idaho
- Growlers vs. Steelheads Schedule Changes
- Growlers Go Down to Wings 6-3