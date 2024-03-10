Recap: Growlers Fall 4-2 to Steelheads

The Newfoundland Growlers went down 4-2 to the Idaho Steelheads on Sunday evening at Mary Brown's Centre.

Matt Register opened the scoring for the visitors with nine minutes left in the opening period before Francisco Arcuri doubled their lead four minutes later to make it 2-0 Steelheads after 20 minutes.

Nick Canade made it 3-0 Steelheads three minutes into the middle frame and just as Isaac Johnson cut the deficit to two late in the 2nd, Patrick Kudla restored Idaho's three goal lead just two minutes later to make it 4-1 heading into the third.

Zach O'Brien clawed one back for the Growlers six minutes into the third to cut it to 4-2 but got no closer as the Steelheads held on for the 4-2 win.

Quick Hits

Zach O'Brien had 1G & 5 SOG.

Isaac Johnson had two points (1G,1A).

Newfoundland and Idaho close out the series Monday night at 7pm.

Three Stars:

1. IDH - J. Moe

2. IDH - P. Kudla

3. NFL - I. Johnson

