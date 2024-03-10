Zachary Massicotte Loaned to Solar Bears from Syracuse

March 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today (Mar. 10) the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League have loaned defenseman Zachary Massicotte to the Solar Bears.

Massicotte, 22, has appeared in 26 ECHL games this season for the Solar Bears, scoring two goal and six assists. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound rearguard has also played in 18 AHL games for the Syracuse Crunch, tallying one assist and a plus-2 rating.

During the 2022-23 season, Massicotte appeared in 57 games for the Allen Americans, scoring 19 points (6g-13a). The Shawinigan, Quebec native also appeared in four AHL games with the Belleville Senators.

Prior to his professional career, Massicotte played 220 games in the QMJHL, scoring 70 points (16g-54a). During the 2021-22 season, Massicotte won the QMJHL Championship and appeared in the CHL Memorial Cup for the Shawinigan Cataractes.

